4 men shot in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to police

Baltimore police are investigating two separate shootings after four men were shot late Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Federal Hill shooting

According to police, patrol officers were called to the 1000 block of South Hanover Street around 2:51 a.m. Saturday for a report of discharging.

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, and an unidentified male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to local hospitals. The 35- and 40-year-old victims' injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. The unidentified male's injury is considered to be life-threatening.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Shooting in Jonestown

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responded to the 300 block of South Central Avenue for multiple calls of discharging, according to police.

Once there, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.