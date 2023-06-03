39-year-old man stabbed in Edgewood Friday, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- Harford County detectives are investigating a stabbing in Edgewood that injured a 39-year-old man on Friday, according to authorities.

Harford County Sheriff's deputies learned of the stabbing around 9 p.m., officers said.

They went to the 1600 block of Swallow Crest Drive to investigate and found William Merrill McKinney of Edgewood suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.

The deputies immediately undertook efforts to save McKinney's life and continued performing those efforts until McKinney was airlifted to a local trauma center, officers said.

McKinney was listed in critical but stable condition following the stabbing, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or who may have video of the crime should contact Detective Thumma of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-567-7201.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup.