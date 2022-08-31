Watch CBS News
Local News

38-year-old man shot, killed in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ AP Ingested

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Wednesday morning in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation in the area, police said, when they heard gunshots coming from the 2300 block of Ruskin Avenue. There, they found the victim shot in the upper body and head. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.