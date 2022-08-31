38-year-old man shot, killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times Wednesday morning in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers were conducting a follow-up investigation in the area, police said, when they heard gunshots coming from the 2300 block of Ruskin Avenue. There, they found the victim shot in the upper body and head.

The victim was transported to an area hospital but was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.