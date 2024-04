Here's your news roundup for Monday afternoon | 04/22/2024

BALTIMORE - A 38-year-old man died following a house fire early Sunday in Randallstown.

Firefighters responded around 1:25 a.m. to the 4200 block of Wards Chapel Road

Darris Chandis Lilly was found on the first floor in cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The fire was contained at approximately 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.