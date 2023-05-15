37-year-old man shot and killed in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Anne Arundel County early Monday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday.

Police said that around 2:45 a.m. Officers responded to the 8100 block of Meade Village Road for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, 37-year-old Joseph Bond Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bond was pronounced dead at the scene by Fire Department personnel.

There is no suspect or further information at this time.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 410-222-4700.