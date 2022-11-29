34-year-old man shot, killed in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the southwest side of the city were sent to the 100 block of North Kossuth Street to investigate reports of gunfire in the area around 4:15 p.m., police said.

While searching for the source of the gunfire the officers came across a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.