33-year-old charged with DUI in connection with fatal pedestrian crash in Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash Monday night in Dundalk, Baltimore County police said.

Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado, 63, was attempting to cross Dundalk Avenue on Monday about 8 p.m. when he was hit, police said. He later died.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Dundalk Avenue hit Hurtado in the 3800 block, near Main Street, police said. The driver left the scene.

Officers found the vehicle and driver in the 3500 block of Sollers Point Road, police said.

The driver, who appeared to be impaired, was arrested.

Edwin Rivera, 33, has been charged with driving under the influence and is being held in Baltimore County Detention Center without bail, police said.

Additional charges are pending.