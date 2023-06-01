Watch CBS News
3-year-old injured by BB gun in West Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 3-year-old boy was injured after he was shot with a BB gun Wednesday evening in West Baltimore.

Police said the child shot himself at a home in the 1500 block of Richland Street. He is in stable condition.

Investigators are working to find out where the child found the BB gun and who was watching the child at the time.

Child abuse detectives are taking over the investigation.

No other information was provided.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 9:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

