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3 taken into custody after protest at Baltimore police headquarters

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Three people were taken into custody after a protest at Baltimore Police headquarters on Thursday evening, police said.

About 15 to 20 people gathered for the protest, which began peacefully, according to police. Some demonstrators later struck windows and the entrance door.

At least one officer deployed mace, police said.

Baltimore police said it was a "planned protest" on the 31st annual National Day of Protest Against Police Brutality.

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