3 sentenced to life in prison for killing man inside Baltimore barbershop in 2024

Three men were sentenced to life in prison for their roles in a deadly shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop in 2024, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced.

Terrill Barfield, Jarvis Joyner and James Hammond were sentenced on charges including first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and reckless endangerment.

A fourth defendant, Lakeem Whitfield, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2027.

Police said 36-year-old Deon Beasley was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Jan. 12, 2024, in the 700 block of Carroll Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deadly shooting inside Baltimore barbershop

According to police, the shooting happened inside a barbershop in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.

Investigators recovered two .22-caliber shell casings inside the barbershop and three 9mm casings along the 500 block of Scott Street.

Surveillance footage showed a silver Honda Odyssey minivan circling the area around the barbershop. The driver dropped off two men several blocks away before driving toward the barbershop again, according to police.

The two men walked toward the business while the minivan continued circling the area.

As the minivan passed the barbershop a second time, the front-seat passenger turned toward the business before the driver turned onto Scott Street.

Video showed the two men entering the barbershop and opening fire on Beasley while other customers were inside.

Beasley attempted to escape by running outside, but the two shooters chased him and continued firing, police said.

Investigators said Beasley ran through Scott Street, Eislen Street, Otterbein Street and Carroll Street before he was found.

The two shooters fled toward Washington Boulevard before turning onto West Barre Street and then Ramsay Street.

Surveillance footage showed one of the shooters throwing a firearm into a storm drain on Ramsay Street before beginning to remove dark-colored clothing.

Investigators were unable to recover the weapon but found dark-colored clothing along the shooters' path, according to police.

Investigators connect suspects to shooting

Police said officers were patrolling the area when an officer spotted a silver Honda Odyssey speeding away. The officer activated the patrol vehicle's lights and sirens, but the van did not stop.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 295, where officers used vehicle maneuvers to disable the van.

The driver was identified as Barfield, and Joyner was identified as the front-seat passenger. Investigators also recovered a cellphone belonging to Barfield.

Detectives later determined that Barfield shared a video of Beasley with Joyner on Jan. 12, 2024. Additional text messages indicated plans to pick up other individuals, including someone identified as "Gizzle," police said.

Investigators also reviewed jail calls made around the time of the homicide. During one call, an inmate spoke with Whitfield, who described how Barfield and Joyner had been involved in a high-speed chase and arrested.

Whitfield also referenced something else involving firearms that he needed to discuss with the inmate, according to police.

On Jan. 17, 2024, Whitfield was arrested during a drug-related search and seizure at a vacant property in the 400 block of South Bentalou Street.

Police said a .22-caliber firearm was found near Whitfield. He was also wearing black-and-white Under Armour shoes that investigators said matched footwear worn by one of the shooters in surveillance footage.

Investigators noted that Whitfield is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, consistent with the shorter stature of one of the individuals seen in the video.

A microscopic comparison found that the .22-caliber shell casings recovered at the crime scene were consistent with the recovered firearm. Whitfield's DNA was also found on the weapon, according to police.

Detectives also received a CODIS DNA match involving clothing recovered near the crime scene on Jan. 13.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Hammond's DNA. Testing showed his DNA was present on clothing seen in surveillance footage and believed to have been worn by one of the shooters.

A review of Hammond's social media also revealed that he used the nickname "Jizzle," police said.

State's attorney calls shooting a danger to community

Bates said the defendants' roles in the shooting put numerous people at risk inside the crowded business.

"These defendants were repeat offenders who had no right to carry firearms and used them to open fire inside a crowded business in broad daylight. Their actions took the life of 36-year-old Deon Beasley and put countless innocent people at risk," Bates said.

"Let this sentence send a clear message: It does not matter whether you pull the trigger, drive the getaway car, or organize the violence. If you play a role in murdering someone in Baltimore City, you will be held accountable. We will pursue every person involved, and you will risk spending the rest of your life behind bars. There is no lesser role in a murder, and there will be no safe haven for those who believe they can participate in this kind of violence and escape justice."