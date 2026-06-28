3 men injured after early morning stabbing in North Baltimore, according to police
Baltimore Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened in North Baltimore in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of York Road for a cutting. Once there, they found three men, a 37-year-old, a 25-year-old, and a 23-year-old suffering from stab wounds, according to police.
The men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers are working to identify any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.