3 men injured after early morning stabbing in North Baltimore, according to police

Baltimore Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened in North Baltimore in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of York Road for a cutting. Once there, they found three men, a 37-year-old, a 25-year-old, and a 23-year-old suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

The men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are working to identify any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.