29-year-old man shot and killed in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Baltimore County on Thursday evening, according to authorities.

Officials said officers responded to the 400 block of Bigley Avenue near Lakebrook Circle around 7:40 p.m.

Once there, they found 29-year-old Brian Barber suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medics transported Barber to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the incident was isolated, and targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program.

Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.