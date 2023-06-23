29-year-old man shot and killed in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Baltimore County on Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Officials said officers responded to the 400 block of Bigley Avenue near Lakebrook Circle around 7:40 p.m.
Once there, they found 29-year-old Brian Barber suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Medics transported Barber to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives believe the incident was isolated, and targeted.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.
Information may also be provided through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program.
Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
