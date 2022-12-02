28-year-old man involved in B&O Railroad Museum workforce program reported missing for two weeks

BALTIMORE -- A 28-year-old man who was involved in Baltimore's B&O Railroad Museum has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Darien Boone was last seen in the 3800 block of Garrison Avenue on November 19.

According to the B&O Railroad Museum, Boone is a recent graduate in the Museum's first Restore Baltimore cohort – an innovative six-month workforce development program offered in partnership with the Community College of Baltimore County.

"Darian became a beloved member of the B&O community having worked on our campus for six months as part of the Restore Baltimore program and we would like to lend our voice to help his family locate him," said Kris Hoellen, Executive Director of the B&O Railroad Museum. "We are all praying for the best outcome and encourage anyone with information to contact the Baltimore Police Department Missing Persons Division,"

Boone is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatsuit and brown Timberland boots.

Police also found Boone's vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300, abandoned in Northwest Baltimore on November 23.

Anyone who has information regarding Darian's whereabouts or disappearance is urged to contact the Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or submit a tip online.