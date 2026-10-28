28 people displaced in apartment building fire in Aberdeen, Maryland

A fire at a three-story apartment building in Aberdeen, Maryland displaced 28 people and caused extensive damage to the building, fire officials said on Wednesday.

Two people were rescued from an upper-floor balcony at the building on East Bel Air Avenue as firefighters battled the blaze, according to a statement by the Aberdeen Fire Department. No residents or firefighters were injured, but two cats died in the fire.

About 50 firefighters battled the fire, which was contained in about 10 minutes, the statement said. The blaze broke out in the kitchen of a ground-level apartment.

The structure suffered about $500,000 in damage, including the apartment where the fire broke out, as well as from smoke and soot that affected the entire building.

The Red Cross of the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region said it was assisting about 12 families affected by the fire.

Red Cross disaster response volunteers were at the scene of the fire "and are supporting displaced residents with financial assistance, mental health support, help replacing medications and other essential items lost in the fire and other recovery resources, according to need," the organization said in a statement.

"In the days and weeks to come, the Red Cross will continue to work with our partners in Harford County to provide additional recovery resources and help residents get back on their feet," the statement added.