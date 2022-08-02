Watch CBS News
27-year-old man dies after being shot in the head, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 27-year-old man has died after he was shot in the head on Monday night, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Kermit Court in the Westport neighborhood about 9:24 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

