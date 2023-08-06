Family encourages CPR training after young Baltimore County man has cardiac arrest during run

25-year-old remains hospitalized two months after suffering cardiac arrest during run in Reisterstow

BALTIMORE - On June 17, seemingly healthy 25-year-old Zach Wehausen suffered cardiac arrest while out on his morning run in Reisterstown.

"He collapsed right out here on the corner," said Rachel Wehausen, Zach's sister. "And unfortunately, you know, I don't know if there were a lot of people driving by, or what, but nobody really stopped."

Those who did finally stop were not certified in CPR, and by the time paramedics arrived, he'd been without oxygen for quite some time.

Almost two months later, he's still in the hospital, mostly unresponsive.

"He's hooked up to an EEG machine," said Rachel Wehausen. "He's got his head completely wrapped in balls and electrodes coming off of his head. And, you know, he had a breathing tube."

Rachel Wehausen, his voice and advocate, said Zach had no known heart or genetic issues so doctors are still trying to figure out what caused his cardiac arrest.

"No one should ever have to, you know, go through that, but especially not a 25-year-old healthy individual," she said.

Rachel Wehausen said Zach is a brother, son and partner, who works as a financial manager for the Navy and loves baseball.

"He's just honestly all around like one of the best people you can know. He's a big old goofball who loves to make people laugh and be silly," Rachel Wehausen said.

Johns Hopkins Dr. Joseph Marine said cardiac arrest is rare amongst young people.

"It's very rare in young healthy people, certainly more common in males than in females," Dr. Marine said.

Dr. Marine also mentioned its prevalence amongst athletes.

No matter your age or health, here are the signs to look out for.

"Chest pain, chest pressure, unusual shortness of breath, not having the same level of energy," Dr. Marine said. "In a workout, for example, we're having fainting."

Routing for his recovery, Zach's family and friends now rallying around him.

Their mission is to change the outcome for others by pushing the importance of CPR training.

"You just never know when you're going to, unfortunately, encounter a situation where being knowledgeable in those things could truly change someone's life."