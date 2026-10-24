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24-year-old man dies in pedestrian-involved crash late Friday, Baltimore police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

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A 24-year-old man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash late Friday, according to Baltimore police. 

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash at 10:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Harford Road.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 24-year-old man. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had been struck by a 2009 Toyota Corolla. 

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. 

It was determined that the vehicle had been carjacked earlier that day at 9:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Harford Road, police said.

The Citywide Robbery and Accident Investigation Units are currently investigating.

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