24-year-old man dies in pedestrian-involved crash late Friday, Baltimore police say

A 24-year-old man is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash late Friday, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian-involved crash at 10:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Harford Road.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive 24-year-old man. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim had been struck by a 2009 Toyota Corolla.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

It was determined that the vehicle had been carjacked earlier that day at 9:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of Harford Road, police said.

The Citywide Robbery and Accident Investigation Units are currently investigating.