23-year-old man shot in the back, injured at Baltimore's Darley Park neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back in East Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the eastern part of the city were sent to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue to investigate a ShotSpotter alert around 5:15 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from gunshot injuries to his back, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.