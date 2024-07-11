22 year-old man returned to police custody after escaping in Annapolis

CDC confirms 15 cases of West Nile Virus in 11 states, including Maryland and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- A man has been returned to police custody after escaping in the Annapolis, Thursday afternoon Annapolis police say.

Around 11:56 a.m Annapolis Police, Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland State Police began searching the Annapolis Exchange area for 22-year-old suspect, William Raynard Herold. Police later found Herold in the area of Bestgate Road and Annapolis Exchange.

UPDATE (1:44 p.m.): The escapee is in custody. He was located by Anne Arundel County Police Officers in the area of Bestgate Road and Annapolis Exchange. — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 11, 2024

Out of caution, Anne Arundel County schools were placed on lock down while police searched the area. The lockdown has been lifted at this time.

1:50 p.m., 7/11/24: Police have informed us the suspect they were pursuing is in custody and, therefore, the lockdown status at all schools has now been lifted. All schools are now operating normally and those with students will dismiss at the normal times. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/9PV7uchIZd — AACPS (@AACountySchools) July 11, 2024

Annapolis Police Department stated there is no longer an ongoing threat to the public and thanked tipsters for the information.