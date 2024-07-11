Watch CBS News
22 year-old man returned to police custody after escaping in Annapolis

BALTIMORE-- A  man has been returned to police custody after escaping in the Annapolis, Thursday afternoon Annapolis police say. 

Around 11:56 a.m Annapolis Police, Anne Arundel County Police and Maryland State Police began searching the Annapolis Exchange area for 22-year-old suspect,  William Raynard Herold. Police later found Herold in the area of Bestgate Road and Annapolis Exchange.

Out of caution, Anne Arundel County schools were placed on lock down while police searched the area. The lockdown has been lifted at this time.

Annapolis Police Department stated there is no longer an ongoing threat to the public and thanked tipsters for the information.

