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22-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of 17-year-old in Baltimore County

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A 22-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old on Monday in Baltimore County, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 3800 block of McDowell Lane in Baltimore. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene after police found him suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Marquis Washington was taken into custody. He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

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