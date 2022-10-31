Watch CBS News
20-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash in Elkridge

BALTIMORE - Police in Howard County are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Elkridge.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Sunday on Route 1 at Port Capital Drive. 

The 20-year-old motorcycle driver, identified as Marval Ivan Polk Jr., crashed with a Honda Accord, attempting to make a left-hand turn. Police said Polk died at the scene.

The road was closed for about three hours.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 10:49 AM

