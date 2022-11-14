Baltimore police find 2-year-old child who was taken from West Baltimore home by mother

Baltimore police find 2-year-old child who was taken from West Baltimore home by mother

Baltimore police find 2-year-old child who was taken from West Baltimore home by mother

BALTIMORE -- City Police are searching for a woman who allegedly violated court orders by running off with her 2-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Biancha Griffin, 32, absconded with her daughter, Aubrey, from the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue on Saturday, police said.

Officers were able to find Aubrey but not Griffin, according to authorities.

Griffin does not drive and is known to frequent the area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue, police said.

She also frequently spends her time around the Lexington Market area, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Griffin should contact Western District officers at 410-396-2477 or dial 911.