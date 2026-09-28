2 sentenced in 2025 murder of 18-year-old found near Anne Arundel trail

Two people have been sentenced for the 2025 murder of 18-year-old Jonathan Benjamin Guiliani, who was found dead near the Baltimore & Annapolis Trail.

Mekhi Andrew Duncan, 18, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree felony murder on July 30.

Mactouko Junior Ryan, 18, of Elkridge, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree felony murder. A third person was charged and adjudicated as a juvenile.

"Today's sentences demonstrate justice and accountability for an absolutely senseless crime that took the life of a beloved high school senior," Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said. "The court's sentences reflect both the gravity of their actions and their young ages. This case is a tragedy, and Jonathan's family has endured pain that no family should have to suffer."

The shooting off the Baltimore & Annapolis Trail

On May 4, 2025, Anne Arundel County police responded to the 800 block of Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie for a report of a shooting.

Guiliani was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a witness reported hearing multiple gunshots before seeing a male victim run toward and collapse in a grassy area outside the Crazy Crab restaurant. The witness told police that a white sedan fled the area, with the driver running a red light at the intersection of Aquahart Road and Greenway Road SE.

Investigators collected physical evidence from the crime scene and surrounding area, including 17 9mm cartridge cases. A laser-light handgun attachment was also found on the ground near the cartridge cases.

Police said additional evidence was found at a neighboring Exxon gas station, where a wallet, driver's license and various cards had been discarded near a gas pump.

The white Acura was later recovered in Baltimore City after it had been set on fire.

Another victim told police that, while walking along the Baltimore & Annapolis Trail, a white sedan carrying multiple masked suspects stopped nearby. The suspects, who were armed with handguns equipped with laser-light beams, got out of the vehicle and announced a robbery. One suspect ran toward the victim while pointing a handgun at their head.

The victim told police that Guiliani grabbed one suspect's handgun, leading to a struggle over the weapon. During the struggle, the gun fired, striking and killing Guiliani.

The surviving victim said he ran from the suspects as they fired at him. He told police he could hear bullets passing him as he ran for his life and escaped.

The arrests of three suspects

Investigators identified Ryan as a suspect by linking him to the stolen car. He was also identified as having washed the vehicle in the hours before the homicide.

Cellphone records showed Duncan, Ryan and the charged juvenile traveling to the area of the murder, as well as the location where the stolen white Acura was eventually found.

During a search of Duncan's home, police seized two handgun magazines and a 9mm ammunition cartridge.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department's Crime Lab examined evidence, including the laser-light handgun attachment found at the murder scene, and compared it with Ryan's DNA sample.

Detectives determined that Ryan's DNA matched DNA found on the laser-light attachment. Investigators believe the attachment was knocked off while Ryan was firing a handgun.