2 men indicted in Baltimore County for exotic animal abuse, fiery photo shoot

Two men accused of using exotic animals and fire during a photo shoot in a Baltimore County parking garage have been indicted on multiple charges, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.

Jayden Evans, 25, of Middle River, and Vernon Crowfey III, 32, of Baltimore, were arrested last month after a video surfaced showing women posing with exotic animals, including snakes and monkeys, at Towson Town Center.

The photographer and animal handler are each facing 23 misdemeanor and felony charges, including animal cruelty and arson-related offenses, for allegedly setting fire to the mall parking garage.

The two were arrested on July 16 after an undercover police officer attempted to schedule a photo shoot.

Investigators went to Evans' Baltimore County apartment and found snakes, lizards, rabbits and a tarantula. Charging documents obtained by CBS News Baltimore claim that a lemur and a spider monkey were not given proper care and that the monkey's "spinal cord was fully exposed through its fur."

The indictment alleges that an iguana, a bearded dragon, a lemur, and a spider monkey were tortured, inadequately fed, and denied necessary veterinary care.

Two men are accused of using exotic animals and fire in a photo shoot at Towson Town Center. Photogeniks Vee via Facebook

The Maryland Zoo and the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) took care of some of the animals.

Crowfey told CBS News Baltimore that they were permitted to have the photo shoot in the mall's parking garage.

"We spoke with the security at the mall as well. We explained to him that we was gonna have the fire flame photo shoot. He told us basically just be out before the mall closed," Crowfey said.

Crowfey, the owner of the photography company Photogeniks, defended the decision to set a fire in the mall's parking garage. .

"We talkin' about an empty parking lot, with no civilians, full of concrete and I don't think I've ever seen a parking lot be set on fire with lighter fluid," Crowfey said.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the mall's owner to see if they gave permission for the photo shoot in the parking garage, but we have not heard back.