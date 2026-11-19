Two guests staying at a Baltimore hotel have tested positive for Legionnaires' disease within the past five months, prompting an investigation by the Baltimore City Health Department.

The department is investigating two laboratory-confirmed cases involving guests at the Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore at The Johns Hopkins Medical Campus on Wolfe Street.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which are commonly found in warm water environments, both natural and manmade, according to health officials.

It is not yet known whether the guests contracted the disease at the hotel.

As a precaution, hotel management is working with a water consultant to assess the presence of Legionella bacteria in the building's drinking water system.

What to do if you are staying at the hotel

Health officials say guests at higher risk of developing Legionnaires' disease may want to consider staying elsewhere.

Those at higher risk include:

People over age 50

People with lung or kidney disease, diabetes or cancer

People who smoke

People with weakened immune systems due to illness or medication

To reduce the risk of exposure, health officials recommend that hotel guests avoid showering.

Anyone bathing in a tub should fill it slowly and carefully to minimize the release of water droplets into the air. Guests should leave the bathroom while the tub is filling and keep the door closed.

Officials also recommend using bottled water for drinking and brushing teeth.

What to do if you stayed at the hotel on or after Sept. 13

Health officials say not everyone exposed to Legionella bacteria will develop an illness.

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease typically develop two to 14 days after exposure.

Guests who stayed overnight at the hotel on or after Sept. 13, have not developed symptoms and whose last overnight stay was more than 14 days ago are unlikely to develop the disease, according to the health department.

Anyone who stayed overnight at the hotel and was diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease by a health care provider should contact the Baltimore City Health Department at 410-396-4436 or the Maryland Department of Health at 410-767-6700.

How does Legionnaires' disease spread?

The disease spreads when people inhale tiny airborne droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria.

It is generally not transmitted from person to person.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Muscle and body aches

Some people also experience gastrointestinal symptoms, including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Symptoms typically appear between two and 14 days after exposure to the bacteria.

Can Legionnaires' disease be treated?

Legionnaires' disease can be treated with commonly available antibiotics, according to health officials. However, hospitalization is common.

The case fatality rate ranges from 10% to 25% and may be higher when diagnosis or treatment is delayed.