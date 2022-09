BALTIMORE -- Two people have been taken to a local hospital after their boat crashed into a marker in Bear Creek, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Only one boat was involved in the southeast Baltimore County collision.

Both victims have what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

