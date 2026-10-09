2 injured in crash involving highway vehicle in Queen Anne's County, 2nd incident this week

Two highway maintenance workers were injured on Thursday in a crash in Maryland's Queen Anne's County, state police said.

The incident was the second crash this week involving state highway workers who were injured.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., when a vehicle was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 50 at Station Lane in Grasonville, said a statement posted by Maryland State Police (MSP) on Facebook.

A State Highway Administration vehicle was struck in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, state police said.

"We urge motorists to slow down and/or move over when approaching work zones. It is the law," the statement said.

No additional details about the crash were provided.

On Wednesday, a highway worker was injured in an early morning crash in Anne Arundel County, along northbound I-97 near Route 32.

Troopers responded to that crash at 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a highway worker had been hit by a car in an active work zone.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a local trauma center for treatment, MSP said. No other injuries were reported.

Police said a Toyota Camry, driven by 47-year-old Javed Iqbal of Baltimore, and a Mercedes Model S, driven by 62-year-old Darrell Lamont Gough of Elkridge, were both driving northbound on I-97 while approaching the active work scene.

MSP believes that Iqbal began to slow down as he approached a lane closure, when he was rear-ended by Gough's Mercedes. The Mercedes then veered into the work zone and struck the highway worker and a portable light tower.

Both crashes remain under investigation.