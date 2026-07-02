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2 arrested for series of Baltimore County armed robberies

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

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Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly committing a series of armed robberies throughout Baltimore County in June.

Police say the pair targeted business owners and employees in the Wilkens, Woodlawn, and Pikesville areas.

The following locations were hit:

  • June 14 – 6400 block of Baltimore National Pike
  • June 15 – 9400 block of Fitzharding Lane
  • June 16 – 6100 block of Deerbrook Road
  • June 21 – 5200 block of Baltimore National Pike
  • June 23 – 1600 block of Forest Park Avenue

Timothy Evans, Jr., 28, and Diamante Gilliam, 29, were apprehended and taken to the Baltimore County Detention Center.

They are both being held without bond.

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