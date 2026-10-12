19-year-old turns himself into police after shooting at Anne Arundel convenience store

A 19-year-old man turned himself in to the police after an argument led to a shooting at a convenience store in Anne Arundel County, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, to the Dash In on Mountain Road in Pasadena, where a person was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim's vehicle also had multiple bullet holes.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 19-year-old Ramon Emi'jai Alston, turned himself in on Saturday. A handgun was also recovered.

Police said the two got into an argument before Alston allegedly shot the victim and drove away.