19-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore's Upton Neighborhood, Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old man in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Someone shot the man in the 1500 block of Argyle Avenue around 3:25 p.m., police said.

Officers who responded to the shooting noticed that he had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on July 6, 2022 / 7:43 PM

