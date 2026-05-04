18-year-old sentenced to at least 30 years for violent rideshare carjackings in Baltimore

An 18-year-old was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for his role in a violent rideshare carjacking ring in Baltimore in late 2022.

Corique Moseley was one of six responsible for more than 40 violent incidents, including carjackings, kidnappings, and robberies, between November 2022 and January 2023.

He was sentenced to 75 years in prison, with all but 40 years suspended. The first 30 years will be served without the possibility of parole, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced.

"Corique Moseley and his co-defendants robbed, assaulted, and terrorized dozens of Marylanders, leaving lasting scars the survivors will carry for the rest of their lives," Attorney General Brown said. "This sentence delivers justice to the victims whose lives were upended by this senseless violence and underscores that our Office will not tolerate the kind of brutality that shatters lives and erodes the safety every Marylander deserves."

Moseley and others would use ridesharing apps, including Uber and Lyft, to lure drivers, and then carjack them at gunpoint. The drivers were put into the trunks or backseats while the thieves used the stolen vehicles to pick up and rob additional passengers.

Court documents showed that some of the victims were held captive for hours while their bank accounts were drained at ATMs.

Mosely was found guilty of 31 counts after a trial in December 2025. In one instance, Moseley sexually assaulted a female while someone else forced the second victim to withdraw money from several ATMs.

Five others also pleaded guilty: