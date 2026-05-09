Woman, 18, dies after being found shot in Northwest Baltimore home

An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home at the 3100 block of Baker Street for reports of a shooting at 4:08 p.m., police said.

When units arrived, they found the 18-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

When medics arrived on the scene, they pronounced the woman deceased.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.