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17-year-old charged as adult in deadly Harford County double shooting

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal double shooting that killed a man and injured another in April in Harford County.

A'maree Curbeam was taken into custody Tuesday at a home in Baltimore and is being charged as an adult, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Curbeam is accused of a shooting that killed 20-year-old Bryan Burrows Jr. and injured a 22-year-old on April 3 in the area of Eloise Lane in Edgewood.

Detectives identified Curbeam as a suspect early in the investigation. Over the following months, investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division continued to build and corroborate evidence while the Warrant Apprehension Unit worked to locate him.

Curbeam is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

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