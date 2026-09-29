3 Towson University students among 17 arrested after shooting near campus

Seventeen people, including three Towson University students and two juveniles, were arrested in connection with a shooting near the university on Sunday.

Police said the adults range in age from 18 to 31. The juveniles are 15 and 17.

The suspects face multiple weapons charges. The 15-year-old is charged with possessing a firearm as a minor.

A Towson University spokesperson confirmed that 21-year-old Joseph Duwana, 21-year-old Kevin Kotchi and 23-year-old Kenneth Nambou are enrolled as students at the university for the fall 2026 semester.

The other adults charged are 18-year-old Mohamed Kamara; 18-year-old Abul Sanni; 18-year-old Olajuwon Olakanye; 18-year-old Andre Warren; 19-year-old Joseph Savage; 20-year-old Musa Olabode; 20-year-old Mohamed Conteh; 21-year-old Taslim Akiremi; 21-year-old Alhasan Barrie; 22-year-old Keyon O'Neal; 29-year-old James Weller; and 31-year-old Emmanuel Manning.

Baltimore County police responded Sunday evening to the Cardiff Hall Apartments in the 8000 block of York Road for reports of shots fired.

While officers were responding, police received another call reporting a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Campus Drive and Osler Drive.

Officers found a man who had been involved in a car crash suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital with a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound," according to police.

After securing the scene with the gunshot victim, officers continued to the Cardiff Hall Apartments, according to charging documents.

At the apartment complex, a witness told police they had seen the shooting and watched several males run into apartment A5. The witness also told police a rifle was used in the shooting, according to charging documents.

Police went to the apartment and arrested the suspects. During a search, officers found one person hiding inside the apartment and recovered a rifle.

Five firearms were recovered, including an H&K rifle and several Glock handguns, according to charging documents.

A Glock 19 and Glock 22 were equipped with rapid-fire triggers, commonly known as "Glock switches," charging documents stated.

Police said the firearms were found in locations that were easily accessible to the suspects.

Two of the adults arrested were already prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police.

Officers also found about three pounds of suspected marijuana inside the apartment.

The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place order at Towson University on Sunday night. Police said the shooting was not connected to the university.

"We are able to say that this individual is not in any way related to Towson University, and we do not believe the shooting is related to anything in reference to Towson University," Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said.