16-year-old shot in middle of melee in Fells Point

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old girl who was in the middle of a melee in Fells Point was injured in a shooting early Saturday, according to Baltimore Police.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of South Broadway,

She approached medics with two gunshot wounds to her wrist and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the melee or shooting should call police at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on June 9, 2024 / 4:23 PM EDT

