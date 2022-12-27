Watch CBS News
16-year-old shot during robbery in SE Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was shot late Monday during the course of a robbery in Southeast Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded just before midnight to the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant street where they found the teen injured from a shooting. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said the teen was shot during the course of a robbery in the unit block of South Highland Street.

No other information was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  

