16-year-old shot during robbery in SE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was shot late Monday during the course of a robbery in Southeast Baltimore, according to police.
Officers responded just before midnight to the 3700 block of Mount Pleasant street where they found the teen injured from a shooting. He was taken to the hospital.
Police said the teen was shot during the course of a robbery in the unit block of South Highland Street.
No other information was immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
