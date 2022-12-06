Watch CBS News
16-year-old Prince George's County student arrested for bringing loaded ghost gun on campus

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old student in Prince George's County was arrested Tuesday morning for bringing a gun to school.

Police said the student took the gun to Central High School, in Capitol Heights.

Around 10 a.m., a teacher told officers that the student was armed with a gun. The student was found with a loaded ghost gun (un-serialized) in his jacket. He was taken into custody.

The student is charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor and loaded handgun on person.

Guns have been recovered on school grounds on several occasions in the area.

Baltimore City has had eight guns found at schools this year.

Last week, two students were arrested after a gun was recovered at Carver Vocational-Technical High School in Baltimore.

December 6, 2022 / 1:04 PM

