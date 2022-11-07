Watch CBS News
16-year-old dies days after being shot in head in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old who was shot in the head on Oct. 30 in North Baltimore has died, according to police.

Police said Daryll Byrd was shot around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Old York Road. Byrd was taken to the hospital where he died last Thursday.

Officers are investigating this deadly shooting as a homicide.

Byrd was one of four teenagers shot within four hours apart on Oct. 30, between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Byrd was shot near a neighborhood playground, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

