16-year-old charged in shooting of 14-year-old outside high school in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with shooting a 14-year-old student outside of a Prince George's County high school.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 near the Suitland High School football field.

The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other gun offenses. The 14-year-old remains in the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police said the 16-year-old turned himself in on Tuesday, less than a week after a group of students got into an argument which turned physical outside the school.

Investigators say the teen pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the 14-year-old.

On the day of the shooting, a 14-year-old was taken into custody, but he was released when police determined he was not involved in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-5230. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.