$15,000 vintage guitar reportedly stolen from Harford County music store, police say

Adam Thompson
Police in Bel Air, Maryland, are searching for a stolen vintage guitar worth $15,000.

Officers said three women and a man entered the store "Music Land" on Gateway Drive on February 3. Surveillance video shows them taking a 1947 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar from a display area, concealing the instrument and leaving the store.

The guitar has a distinct cracking on the back from prior refinishing along with a unique serial number.

Police shared a photo of the group who are being sought for identification and interview purposes.  No charges have been filed.

  Surveillance video shows them taking a 1947 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar from a display area, concealing the instrument and leaving the store. Photo by Bel Air Police

Anyone with information should contact the Bel Air Police Department at (410) 638-4500 or kmartin@belairmd.org. 

