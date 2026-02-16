$15,000 vintage guitar reportedly stolen from Harford County music store, police say

Police in Bel Air, Maryland, are searching for a stolen vintage guitar worth $15,000.

Officers said three women and a man entered the store "Music Land" on Gateway Drive on February 3. Surveillance video shows them taking a 1947 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar from a display area, concealing the instrument and leaving the store.

The guitar has a distinct cracking on the back from prior refinishing along with a unique serial number.

Police shared a photo of the group who are being sought for identification and interview purposes. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information should contact the Bel Air Police Department at (410) 638-4500 or kmartin@belairmd.org.