15-year-old boy injured in shooting in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Friday evening in South Baltimore.

Police searched the area of the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue and found a teenager suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on November 18, 2022 / 10:48 PM

