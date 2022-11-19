15-year-old boy injured in shooting in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Friday evening in South Baltimore.
Police searched the area of the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue and found a teenager suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
