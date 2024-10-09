15-year-old accused of attempted robbery, shooting in Towson's Rodgers Forge community

Police arrest 15-year-old over shooting, assault in Towson

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old was arrested for a shooting and attempted robbery that left a man seriously injured outside of his home last month in Towson.

The teenager, who has not been identified, is facing charges as an adult.

Mark McKenzie, 50, was found shot around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 400 block of Dunkirk Road in the Rodgers Forge community.

An online fundraiser says McKenzie is expected to face several surgeries and has a long road to recovery ahead.

McKenzie is a husband and father and has been a longtime member of Towson United as a coach.

Neighbors held a community walk for McKenzie on Sept. 24.

"We want them to feel safe because it always has been a safe place to live," resident Gerald Truelove said.