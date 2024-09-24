Baltimore County community walk held after man shot during attempted robbery

BALTIMORE - Dozens of community members in Towson gathered to walk in the wake of an attempted robbery and shooting that left a man seriously injured.

Mark McKenzie, 50, was found injured from a shooting outside of his home on Dunkirk Road in the Rodgers Forge community around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

An online fundraiser with more than $123,000 in donations says McKenzie is expected to face several surgeries and has a long road to recovery ahead.

McKenzie is a husband and father and has been a longtime member of Towson United as a coach, according to a post made by the organization.

"Survive as a community"

Baltimore County Councilman Mike Ertel, who represents the district where the shooting occurred, organized the community walk.

"We will survive as a community," Ertel said.

The Baltimore County Police Department also had a large presence, which included the Chief of Police Robert McCullough.

"You've spoken tonight by just the number of people that are here," McCullough said.

Despite a consistent light rain, the group met at Dumbarton Middle School and made a miles-long loop around the neighborhood after 5 p.m.

The walk aimed to unite the community and lift the McKenzie family.

"We want them to feel safe because it always has been a safe place to live," resident Gerald Truelove said.

"Very, very special place. This will not define Rodgers Forge," added Annie Darrow.

No suspects yet

The police department confirmed the investigation is ongoing and they do not have any suspects yet.

The chief of police said he hopes to close the case soon.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit ask anyone with information about this case to contact 410-307-2020.

Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.