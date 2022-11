BALTIMORE -- Parkville High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Monday morning when a 14-year-old student was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun.

The lockdown has been lifted, according to police.

From Baltimore County police: “Officers have arrested a 14-year-old student at Parkville High School who was in possession of a loaded handgun. The school was placed on a temporary lockdown, but that has since been lifted. This is an ongoing investigation.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 7, 2022

Officers are investigating, and have not said if any charges have been filed.