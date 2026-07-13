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13-year-olds arrested following 2 armed carjackings in Baltimore County

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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Two 13-year-olds were arrested following two armed carjackings in Baltimore County this past weekend, according to police.

The teens were taken into custody in Woodlawn following armed carjackings in Owings Mills and Towson on Saturday, July 11. 

Police said the carjackings happened between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. near the intersections of Greenspring Valley Road and Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills and York Road and Towsontown Boulevard in Towson.

The suspects were located in the 2000 block of Woodlawn Drive in Woodlawn, according to police.

Baltimore County Police are investigating.  

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