13-year-old girl reported missing in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 13-year-old girl, Walea Collins, has been reported missing since April 3, 2023, from the 1000 block of North Aisquith Street.

Collins was last seen at approximately 7:48 p.m. She is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, and was wearing a black Under Armour jacket, black leggings, and white Crocs at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Walea Collins' whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.