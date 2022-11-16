13-year-old dies week after caught in crossfire outside Baltimore liquor store, documents show

BALTIMORE - A 13-year-old girl, who was shot in the head, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout outside of a liquor store in Southeast Baltimore on Nov. 7, according to charging documents.

Police arrested 35-year-old Tavon Battle and charged him in the death of Kelsey Washington, who died at the hospital a week later.

Battle has been charged with first and second degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and assault and handgun charges.

Officers, around 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, arrived to a large crowd gathered at the corner of Fayette and Caroline streets where Washington had been shot.

Documents revealed a man riding a black and white mountain bike open fired inside a silver Acura TL, then the passenger of the car opened the door and appeared to shoot back.

Washington, who was on the lot, was struck by a bullet, according to documents. She was taken to the hospital where she died on Nov. 14.

Documents say a rear passenger jumped out of the car and ran away, while the passenger got into the driver's seat and sped off, while the man on the bike ran away.

Police found 10 .9mm casings were found at the scene.

According to documents, officers responded to a walk-in shooting victim from the scene. The passenger of the Acura was treated for his injuries and then taken to be interviewed by police.

Witnesses identified Battle as the person responsible for shooting Washington.

Tavon Battle was arrested by the Warrant Apprehension Task Force at a residence in Harford County, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department shared video footage of Battle handcuffed and being escorted to a transport wagon by one of the homicide detectives.

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows the moment of chaos. A group of bystanders run away for cover as bullets began to fly.

"This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said following the shooting. "And now, we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."

Kelsey Washington

girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet