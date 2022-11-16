13-year-old gunshot victim dies from injuries as Baltimore Police arrest suspected shooter

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that killed a 13-year-old girl in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Tavon Battle was arrested by the Warrant Apprehension Task Force at a residence in Harford County, Maryland, police said.

Investigators believe Battle opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to authorities.

"This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Michael Harrison said following the shooting. "And now, we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."

A large group of people was standing near the car at the time of the shooting.

One of the bullets fired from his gun struck 13-year-old Kelsey Washington, police said.

An ambulance took Washington to a local hospital where she was initially listed in grave condition, according to authorities.

Washington was declared brain dead on Nov. 12, police said.

On Nov. 14, she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on her body, police said.

Homicide detectives used video footage and still photos to identify Battle as the shooter, according to authorities.

Battle was transported to Central Booking where he is currently waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.