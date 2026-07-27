13-year-old bitten by beaver at Cunningham Falls State Park

A 13-year-old boy was bitten by a beaver on Sunday morning at Cunningham Falls State Park.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred at the park's William Houck area near the North Beach of the lake at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 26.

The swimming beach was closed immediately while Maryland Park Services and Maryland Natural Resource Police searched for the Beaver so it could be tested for rabies.

One beaver was found. Park staff are now working to determine whether any additional beavers are present and to confirm that the animal found was the one involved, said Maryland Natural Resource Police.

Rabies testing will be coordinated through the Frederick County Health Department.

The 13-year-old sustained injuries to his hands and chest and was flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.

DNR's Wildlife and Heritage Service will work with the Park Service and Natural Resources Police to determine when the swimming area can be reopened.

All other areas of Cunningham Falls State Park remain open to visitors.