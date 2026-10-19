12-year-old taken into custody after crashing stolen vehicle in Baltimore

A 12-year-old was taken into custody Sunday morning after he allegedly stole a car in Baltimore, later crashing it, the police department said.

At 2:10 a.m., police got a call for a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of North Gay Street. The vehicle was located, but sped away when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop.

Officers later found the car crashed into a residence in the 2800 block of West North Avenue.

The 12-year-old, due to his age, has not been identified but is known to police through prior incidents with law enforcement. A Child in Need of Supervision (CINS) was given to the Department of Juvenile Services to handle the events leading up to the incident.

The juvenile suspect was released to a parent.